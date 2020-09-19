A shoulder to lean on. Kim Kardashian is “getting a lot of support and guidance” from family and pals about how to deal with husband Kanye West‘s latest Twitter rant, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Her closest friends, sisters, Kris [Jenner], even Rob [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick] have been calling her to see what she’s going to do,” the insider reveals.

Kanye, 43, had yet another social media outburst on September 16, during which he posted a video of himself peeing on one of his 21 Grammy awards. He also complained about the music industry, claiming it was a form of “modern-day slavery” and posted the phone number of Forbes CCO Randall Lane. The latter led to Kanye’s Twitter account being temporarily deactivated for violating the social media app’s rules. His account was later reactivated on Friday, September 18.

Following the “I Love It” rapper’s recent behavior, an insider revealed to In Touch that Kim, 39, was worried his antics would make her important social justice work seem “less serious.”

“Kim feels like she’s been on this new path, taking on serious social causes, being a mom, quitting reality TV. She really hasn’t stuck her foot in her mouth in a very long time, but then Kanye will do something like the Grammy incident,” the source continued. “She’s tired of being laughed at and getting caught up in the backlash of Kanye’s actions.”

The KKW Beauty founder isn’t the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner family who disapproves of the Yeezy designer’s social media activity. Momager Kris, 64, was “appalled” by her son-in-law‘s Grammy incident, the insider added.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” the source explained. “They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s Twitter outbursts have caused tension with his wife and her famous family. In July, Kanye accused Kim and Kris of trying to “lock him up” and said he wanted a divorce in since-deleted tweets. He later backtracked and issued a public apology to his wife. But by August, the couple were able to work through their issues. At the time, Ye shared a video of them kissing with the caption, “We’re stepping out on faith.”