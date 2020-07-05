Is Kanye West running for president in 2020? The rapper seemingly announced his presidential campaign on Saturday, July 4, in a tweet celebrating the holiday.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” Kanye, 43, wrote on Twitter.

The CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, responded, “You have my full support!” Kim Kardashian West responded to her husband’s message by quote-tweeting it and adding an American flag emoji.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is behind Kanye’s bid for the 2020 election offline. “Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can.”

While the Yeezy designer seems to be serious about his 2020 presidential campaign, a source confirmed to the outlet that he “has not registered as a candidate” on state election ballots. Kanye also missed deadlines for several states, including New York, Texas and Indiana.

This isn’t the first time the Illinois native has announced his interest in running for President of the United States. He hinted at a possible 2020 run at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards during his 11-minute speech while accepting the Video Vanguard Award. One month later, the “Stronger” rapper confirmed he was considering a 2020 presidential campaign in an interview with Vanity Fair.

He doubled down on his political aspirations during the Fast Company Innovation Festival in NYC in November, but it seemed like he was planning to push his campaign back four more years at the time.

“When I run for President in 2024,” he said, which caused the audience to laugh. “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

In April, it seemed like the “I Love It” rapper had given up on plans for running in 2020 and said he planned to vote for 2020 presidential candidate, President Donald Trump.

“We know who I’m voting on,” he said in an interview with GQ for the outlet’s May 2020 cover story. “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!”