Even though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck listed their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale, the “On the Floor” singer still made good use of it and relaxed by the pool while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

J. Lo, 55, looked sensational as she chilled on a lounger while pouring a glass of her Delola L’Orange drink over ice in a video posted via Instagram on Friday, July 26. The edge of the home’s infinity pool could be seen in the video, as well as the tall hedges with the tops of canyon ridges beyond them.

The Hustlers star launched the spritz cocktails company in April 2023, and is the brand’s spokeswoman.

Jennifer and Ben, 51, purchased the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion in May 2023 as their marital home. They embarked on an extensive search for a property to call their own after they tied the knot in July 2022 during a Las Vegas elopement. They had a formal wedding in Georgia the following month.

At the time, the pair paid $60 million for 38,000-square-foot house that sits atop a gorgeous five-acre promontory.

As In Touch reported exclusively on May 15, Ben moved out of the mansion amid the couple’s marital woes. The following day, he was photographed leaving his new $100,000 Brentwood, California, rental home — which is closer to where his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and the former couple’s three children live.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dished. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source added.

Speculation began that the duo was looking to sell their marital home after new, never-before-seen photos of the property popped up on Zillow in early June.

On June 8, TMZ reported the duo were working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency, who had been privately showing the home to prospective buyers for “about two weeks” but there had been no takers.

Ben and Jennifer publicly listed the home for sale on July 11, with Arana as the agent handling the property.

“Recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months,” the MLS listing noted about the home, which was described as a “newly rebuilt and expanded masterpiece.”

Getty Images

Jennifer and Ben just spent two major milestones apart, continuing to fuel divorce rumors.

Neither of the stars acknowledged one another on their second wedding anniversary on July 16, as Ben remained in Los Angeles and Jennifer was in The Hamptons, as they continued to spend most of the summer of 2024 on opposite coasts.

The Gone Girl actor was noticeably absent from his wife’s 55th birthday bash on July 20, where she threw a lavish Bridgerton-themed party in The Hamptons. Ben was photographed in Los Angeles the following day.

In a video the “Waiting for Tonight” singer posted of the opulent affair, she was surrounded by close friends and family, including mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, longtime manager Benny Medina and vocal coach Stevie Mackey as she celebrated and blew out the candles on her multi-tiered cake.

Jennifer’s birthday on Wednesday, July 24, came and went without any public tribute or message from Ben. She shared photos and videos kicking off her big day makeup free while in pajamas. The Enough actress was joined by Stevie, 42, and other close pals at her home.

While Ben wasn’t there for the occasion, he was there in one form, as a framed wedding portrait from their August 20, 2022, nuptials was seen on a table behind Stevie in Jen’s house along with other family snapshots.