Setting the record straight. Jeffree Star vehemently shut down rumors he hooked up with Kanye West amid the rapper’s marital drama with Kim Kardashian.

The beauty guru, 35, called it “the dumbest s—t I’ve ever read in my entire life” in an explosive new YouTube video released via his channel on Thursday, January 7.

Jeffree got dragged into the mix after TikTok user Ava Louise posted a clip on Tuesday, January 5, alluding to a love triangle. “Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can finally spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru — MALE beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” the social media personality alleged.

Within hours, it had gone viral and become a hot topic, leading Jeffree to speak out about it on a public platform. “I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and went viral,” Jeffree stated, slamming the speculation. “I’m single, I’m not sleeping with anyone, this is so weird.”

“Let me just say this one time, I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny, so I guess if this is the start to my new year, happy new year,” the influencer continued.

“Jeffree Star is single, and I have never slept with Kanye, and now I see why people are really laughing about this because in an old song of mine from 2009 called ‘Bitch Please’ I say a line about Kanye. But it was very Eminem, like I listed like 50 celebrities and said a bunch of crazy s—t … and then one time I went to a Kanye concert with some other rappers and people are mentioning that as well. Y’all have too much time on your hands.”

In Touch reached out to Kanye’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Story is developing …