The drama keeps on going. Kanye “Ye” West uploaded a screenshot of an alleged text message from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Ye, 44, captioned a carousel post on Sunday, February 13, which included one silly photo of Pete, 28, catching popcorn in his mouth as Machine Gun Kelly poured some from a bowl, with both wearing their underwear. The second image in the post revealed a zoomed-in text message with the sender’s name as Pete. The text appeared to show the person telling Ye they would “never get” between him in the “way of your children” and they “hope” some day they “can meet [his kids].”

The “Praise God” rapper has been sharing multiple statements via Instagram this week directed at the King of Staten Island actor. He even dragged fellow rapper Kid Cudi into his feud with Pete, announcing he will exclude the “Pursuit of Happiness” artist from his upcoming album, Donda 2, because of his friendship with the comedian. He also referred to Pete as “Skete” in several posts and called him a “d–khead.”

Ye’s chain of social media posts began in early February, though. The first was his public call-out against Kim, 41, for letting their daughter North West have a TikTok account.

Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” the Yeezy designer captioned a blurry screenshot of one of North’s TikTok videos on February 4.

After noticing her estranged husband’s message, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star penned a lengthy statement, which she shared via Instagram Stories that day.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Skims founder wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness … Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Although she likely didn’t intend for this exchange to go any further, Ye challenged Kim’s Story in a separate Instagram post.

“What do you mean by ‘main provider?’” the “Stronger” rapper wrote. “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing me the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son, then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party ‘cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus, stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

Although the “Stronger” artist eventually deleted his posts that weekend, it seems the damage had already been done. However, she fortunately had the Saturday Night Live comedian to lean on “for support,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, February 7.

‘“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the source said. “[He] has been there for her in person to hold her and he picks up her late-night phone calls. Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word. Kim’s in good hands.”

Kim originally filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. While they initially had an amicable coparenting relationship, things took a hard turn for the worse after the KKW Beauty founder began her relationship the SNL star in October 2021 after she hosted the NBC show for the first time. The “Famous” rapper was the first between them to move on though. He was linked to actress Irina Shayk in June 2021, then model Vinetria in November 2021 and most recently with actress Julia Fox in January 2022.