Kim Kardashian is legally single! The reality star’s petition to the court to end her marriage to Kanye West has been granted by a judge during a video call on Wednesday, March 2, Life & Style has confirmed. She had asked the court in December 2021 to be declared single amid her romance with Pete Davidson, telling the judge, “I very much desire to be divorced.” The judge also restored Kim’s legal last name, allowing her to drop “West” and go back to officially being “Kim Kardashian.”

The lawyer for her now ex-husband Kanye, who was not on the video call, did not object to Kim’s new single status. The rapper had previously referred to Kim as “my wife” during several social media outburst since her request to become single. The Skims founder filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly 7 years of marriage. The exes share four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Kim had fought hard in her efforts to reclaim her single status, declaring in December that she had “no desire to reconcile” with Kanye. Her legal team continued, “Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” adding, “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Kanye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

Kanye’s new lawyer, Samantha Spector, said in the video call that the “Jesus Walks” artist had three requests during the hearing. The judge granted the first, which pertained to preserving the reimbursement of money that is to be divided up in case either of them dies.

The judge rejected another condition asking that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in a trust, as Kim’s attorney argued she uses the trust for her business. The final condition had to do with waving marital privilege if Kim were to remarry. The judge said no to Kanye being able to contact Kim’s new husband about his ex-wife should she wed again.

“Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural,” Spector told In Touch in a statement. “Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law – the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce.”

“As mentioned in our statement yesterday, Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children,” Spector added.

Kim began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete in November 2021, and asked for her single status to be granted a month later. As their romance became more public, Kanye began to attack the comedian on social media, calling him a “d—head” while referring to her in several posts as “my wife.” Kanye shared an Instagram post of an alleged text from Kim reading, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will be all your fault.”

Under the Instagram screenshot, Kanye wrote in the caption, “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself.” Kanye then shared a post from Kim asking why he kept posting their private texts to social media, where he wrote, “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why Wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!” He later deleted the posts and took accountability, admitting they “came off as harassing Kim.”