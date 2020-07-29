In the wake of Kanye West’s Twitter outburst, Kim Kardashian’s sisters are “rallying together” to “shield” the couple’s four kids from the family turmoil, a source exclusively tells In Touch amid rumors of a looming divorce.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] has taken North, Saint and Chicago under her wing while Kim deals with the Kanye drama,” the insider tells In Touch. The KKW makeup mogul’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian has also been lending a helping hand during this tough time so they can give Kim and her kids a “sense of normality.”

“Thankfully, Kim’s kids are super close to all their cousins and they love spending time together. North treats [Kourtney’s daughter] Penelope like a little sister!” the source adds.

Kourtney, 41, recently took North, 7, and Saint, 4, on a getaway to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, on July 22, and she’s continued to spend time with Kim and Kanye’s children in recent days. “Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite,” the Poosh founder captioned pics with niece Chicago, 2, on July 27.

One day later, Kourtney shared a message about having faith. “‘You’re going to be happy,’ said life, ‘but first I’ll make you strong,”‘ the quote read on her Instagram Stories. Khloé previously urged fans to be “kind” because we never know what battles others are facing behind closed doors. “We can all find the beauty in anything and everything,” the Revenge Body star wrote via Twitter.

After visiting the “Father Stretch My Hands” rapper, 43, in Cody, Wyoming, Kim, 39, returned to Los Angeles solo on July 28. The two previously had a tense and emotional exchange while in a parked car outside of a Wendy’s, so it seems he is staying at their ranch for the time being.

On July 25, Kanye publicly apologized to his wife after he tweeted out personal things about their marital strife and referred to mother-in-law Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un.”

“I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” the performer vented.

Kim previously shared her own statement, reminding fans Kanye has bipolar disorder. The Skims CEO noted she rarely speaks out about his health because she is “very protective of [their] children” and Kanye’s “right to privacy.”

Luckily, the West kids are surrounded by love as the couple works on their relationship.