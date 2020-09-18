An endless cycle? Kim Kardashian is worried husband Kanye West’s antics make her important social justice work seem “less serious,” a source close to the reality star exclusively tells In Touch after his latest concerning tweets.

“Kim feels like she’s been on this new path, taking on serious social causes, being a mom, quitting reality TV. She really hasn’t stuck her foot in her mouth in a very long time, but then Kanye will do something like the Grammy incident,” the insider reveals about her reaction to his outspoken posts on Twitter.

Courtesy of @kimkardashian/Instagram

The “I Love It” rapper, 43, sent fans into a frenzy when he posted a video of himself peeing on one of the gilded gramophone trophies he won while griping about the music industry being a form of “modern-day slavery” on September 16.

“She’s tired of being laughed at and getting caught up in the backlash of Kanye’s actions,” the source tells In Touch. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, was also not pleased to see the viral clip of her son-in-law urinating on his award in the toilet.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” another insider previously told In Touch, revealing Kris was appalled. “They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Kanye took a stand because he was over the “hidden fees” and “distribution fees” that “many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work.” The star also told his followers he had no plans to “stop” speaking his mind.

Instagram

The fashion designer’s Twitter account was temporarily deactivated after a string of other related messages, but he later returned with a now-deleted post about his eldest daughter, 7, on Friday, September 18.

“Northy, I am going to war and putting my life on the line and if I am murdered don’t ever let white media tell you I wasn’t a good man … When people threaten to take you out of my life, just know I love you,” he wrote.

Kanye previously blasted Kim, 39, on Twitter back in July, saying he’d been “trying to get a divorce” from her, however he later apologized and shared a video of them kissing. “We’re stepping out on faith,” he captioned the clip on August 19.

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014 and share four kids together, so fans are hopeful they can leave their turmoil in the past.