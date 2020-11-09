Kim Kardashian seemingly responded to rumors husband Kanye West skipped her 40th birthday celebrations by sharing tropical photos together.

On Sunday, November 8, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a snap of the couple walking on the beach together and captioned it with an “ocean” emoji. In a separate pic uploaded on November 7, a swimsuit-clad Kim had her hand on the rapper and added a “sunny” emoji as the caption.

According to Page Six, the “Gold Digger” artist, 43, couldn’t be there for her actual birthday because of work but joined the group during the last two days of their Tahitian trip. He did, however, send her a sentimental gift: a hologram of her late father, Rob Kardashian.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the pair. During his first presidential campaign rally, Kanye revealed he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their firstborn, daughter North West, in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four — who also shares kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm with his wife — went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and alleged she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill but has since apologized.

Months later, Kanye took to Twitter yet again to share a video of himself urinating on his Grammy award after slamming his record label. “Trust me … I won’t stop,” he captioned the clip.

A source close to the reality TV brood told In Touch exclusively at the time that Kris was “appalled” by the “incident.”

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” the insider divulged in September. “They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

These days, though, things seem to be looking up between the pair. The KKW Beauty founder revealed Kanye and North joined her in London in October to support her Skims launch. She also recently gushed over photos of her man and their children on social media, saying she feels “lucky.”