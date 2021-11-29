Late designer Virgil Abloh is remembered by his wife, Shannon Abloh, their two children, his parents and sister in the wake of his death. Learn more about the fashion icon’s family below.

Who Is Virgil Abloh’s Wife?

The Off-White founder was married to his childhood sweetheart, Shannon (née Sundberg). The couple met in school before Shannon went on to attend Edgewood University while Virgil received his undergrad at University of Wisconsin. He went on to study at Illinois Institute of Technology for his master’s degree.



Virgil proposed after 10 years together, and they wed at the Four Seasons hotel in Chicago, Illinois, in 2009, according to Inside Weddings.

Who Are Virgil Abloh’s Kids?

The husband and wife share children Lowe and Grey Abloh. The family resides in the Windy City.

“I grew up in Chicago, which was a big influence on me. There was a big DJ scene in the city, and I was really into skateboarding and hip hop,” Virgil previously told SilverKris of his hometown. “It motivated my goal of creating a dialogue between high-end fashion and streetwear. The street influenced me more than anything.”

Who Are Virgil Abloh’s Parents?

After meeting in Accra, the capital of Ghana, Nee and Eunice Abloh moved to the United States in the 1970s, where they gave welcomed Virgil in September 1980. His fashion roots began with his mother.

“In Rockford, Nee worked at a paint company and Eunice worked as a seamstress. Eunice taught Abloh how to use a sewing machine, and at a young age he began designing T-shirts,” the New Yorker reported about the Louis Vuitton artistic director’s folks in 2019.

Does Virgil Abloh Have Siblings?

Virgil has one sister named Edwina Abloh.

How Did Virgil Abloh Die?

News broke about the designer’s death on November 28 after he privately battled cancer for two years.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” a post on his Instagram page read following his death. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

The post noted that his “optimism” throughout his illness “never wavered” as he continued his career.

“Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design,” the tribute continued. “He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”