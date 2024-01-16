Celebrity Birth Announcements 2024: Babies Who Were Born

Celebrity Birth Announcements of 2024: Stars’ Babies Who Were Born So Far This Year

2024 has already ​had quite a few celebrity birth announcements — particularly in the world of reality TV stars.

From Bachelor Nation’s Jesse Palmer and wife Emely ​welcoming baby No. 1, to Teen Mom’s Rachel Beaver giving birth ​to baby No. 2, to The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley becoming a first-time mom via surrogate, keep scrolling to see all the celebrity babies born this year so far.