A Look Back at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Sweetest Moments Over the Years

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are easily one of the most recognizable couples in the world, but in January 2021, rumors began swirling the iconic duo’s marriage is on the rocks.

Multiple sources confirmed to In Touch the Skims founder “wants to move forward” with divorcing her husband after nearly seven years of marriage. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a source exclusively divulged. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

The couple — who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — met and became friends in 2003, but Kim was dating Ray J at the time. The “Stronger” rapper later revealed, however, it was when he saw a picture of the KKW Beauty mogul with her friend Paris Hilton that he knew he loved her.

“I just knew I wanted her to be my girl for a long time,” he told Ryan Seacrest in 2013. “I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton, and I remember telling my boy, ‘Have you seen that girl Kim Kar-dijon?'”

Fast-forward to 2009 when Kim was dating Reggie Bush and Kanye wrote his first verse about her, according to TMZ. “You were always the cheerleader of my dreams / Seem to only date the head of football teams / And I was the class clown that always kept you laughing / We were never meant to be, baby we just happened,” he rapped on Keri Hilson‘s single “Knock You Down.” “You should leave your boyfriend now.”

Although the brunette babe went on to marry Kris Humphries, that didn’t stop the 21-time Grammy winner from pursuing his future wife. Once again, he made his feelings known in a song.

“And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him / Well that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thang / Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team,” he sang in “Cold.”

Though the couple has been in marriage counseling “for months,” a separate source revealed, “Bottom line, it’s not working. Kim wants the split to play out as smoothly as possible, and the therapy is helping with that.”

