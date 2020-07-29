Home sweet home. Kim Kardashian returned to Los Angeles without husband Kanye West on Tuesday, July 28, following their tense reunion in Cody, Wyoming.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, touched down in California just one day after she was spotted crying in the car outside a Wendy’s.

Kim’s solo return seems to indicate that Kanye, 43, is still at the couple’s ranch. Their tearful meeting came after Kanye shared a public apology to the Skims founder on July 25, less than one week after he tweeted out personal things about their marriage, like how he tried to divorce her in the past.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” the “Love Lockdown” artist wrote. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

It didn’t take long for Kim to share her own comments on the matter, reminding the public that Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote in her message. “I’ve never publicly spoken out about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

The couple’s kids — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months — are currently in the care of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Scott, 37, was seen running around on the beach with North and Saint on Monday, July 27. The reality kiddos also dined at Nobu while enjoying a trip to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California.

Kim is “trying to hold it together” for the sake of their children, a source told In Touch exclusively. “Kim and Kanye have had problems in their marriage. It’s a lost cause,” the source explained. “Kim can’t stop crying and is a nervous wreck.”

Time will tell what the future holds for the longtime pair.