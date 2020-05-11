Quarantine isn’t going so well for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. As the rapper “struggles to adjust” to this new way of life, his wife is “feeling neglected” — and it’s beginning to take a toll on their marriage. An insider close to the couple exclusively tells In Touch the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is struggling with some serious anxiety.

“Her panic attacks are getting worse as she tries to balance looking after the kids with her insane schedule,” the source says. “In the past, it was Kim who needed space from Kanye, but the tables have turned. … Things between them are turning uglier than ever.”

Kanye, 42, has been coping with social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak by escaping to his studio, and means Kim, 39, is left to pick up the slack. But the “Famous” rapper isn’t exactly sympathetic to her struggle. “The way Kanye sees it, Kim’s a ‘hypocrite’ because she’s spent most of their entire marriage putting work before anything else,” the insider says. “It’s not his fault she’s upped her workload — with law school, her cosmetic brand and everything else. He’s accused Kim of having double standards and allowing her selfishness to get in the way of him perusing his dreams when she should be embracing his talent.”

And the situation is only getting worse as the couple continues to clash about where and how they’re spending their time. “Right now, they can’t seem to agree on anything. The arguing has turned into a vicious cycle — the more Kim nags at Kanye for not being around, the more she pushes him away.”

The insider reveals their conflicting schedules and relationship struggles led to the stars sleeping in different bedrooms. The KKW Beauty founder can’t stand being woken up when her husband comes home at 3 a.m., but sleeping in an otherwise empty bed isn’t good for their marriage either. “The feelings of loneliness have gotten too much for her to handle,” the source says. “She’ll fall asleep with the kids next to her for company.”

In the past, Kim and Kanye stood by each other’s sides through all kinds of controversies — but their friends and family are beginning to worry that this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. “Everyone is starting to question whether they’ll pull through.”

