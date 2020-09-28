All good? Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West enjoyed an evening out at a friend’s wedding following the rapper’s latest Twitter rant.

“Date night,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned an Instagram Story of their feet on Saturday, September 26. In a separate post, Kim shared a photo of her nearly empty glass of wine, writing, “Guess I need it!”

The photos came on the heels of Kanye’s latest drama. Most recently, the “Heartless” rapper, 43, shared a video of himself urinating on his Grammy award. “Trust me … I won’t stop,” he captioned the clip.

A source told In Touch exclusively mother-in-law Kris Jenner was “appalled” after seeing the eight-second “incident.”

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” the insider close to the reality TV brood continued. “They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Things have been tense with the couple ever since the “Stronger” artist cried during his first presidential campaign rally. At the event, Kanye revealed he and the Skims founder considered getting an abortion after Kim found out she was pregnant with daughter North in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four — who shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, with his wife — went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and Kris were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill. He has since apologized and begged her to “forgive” him.

Kim is “tired of being laughed at,” a separate source exclusively divulged. She “feels like she’s been on this new path, taking on serious social causes, being a mom, quitting reality TV. She really hasn’t stuck her foot in her mouth in a very long time, but then Kanye will do something like the Grammy incident,” the insider explained.

Now, Kim is “getting a lot of support and guidance” from “friends, sisters” and even “Rob [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick],” a third source dished.

Perhaps they encouraged Kim to give Kanye another shot before calling it quits. Time will tell what’s next for this pair — but for now, things seem to be looking up.