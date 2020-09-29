Kim Kardashian Says She Feels 'Lucky' With Kanye West After Marital Drama

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Picture-perfect! Kim Kardashian gushed over her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and husband Kanye West with a slew of precious photos on Tuesday, September 29.

“How did I get so lucky?!?!?!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned five snapshots via Instagram. The images showed her brood modeling what appeared to be items from the “Runaway” artist’s Yeezy clothing line, including the nude-colored sandals that Kim also occasionally wears. One of the pictures included dad Kanye, 43, beaming with pride as he wrapped his hands around baby Psalm.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2, both looked adorable in camouflage print while youngest child Psalm, 16 months, was color-coordinated in a forest green sweatshirt and matching pants. As for big sister North, 7, she stood out in an electric purple oversized sweatshirt and jean shorts.

Kim’s love for her family comes on the heels of the “Flashing Lights” rapper’s latest Twitter drama. Amid a social media rant about the music industry’s hold on his music, Kanye posted a video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy awards. “Trust me … I won’t stop,” he warned.

The KKW Beauty founder has not spoken about the recent incident, but her sisters and mom Kris Jenner are less than impressed. “The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” an insider exclusively told In Touch following the “Heartless” artist’s tweetstorm. “They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Prior to that, Kanye went on a separate Twitter rant in July where he claimed his wife and mother-in-law were attempting to “lock him up,” and he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim. He has since apologized and begged the mogul to “forgive” him.

Things seem to be going better for the A-list couple. On September 26, Kim shared via Instagram she and her hubby were on a “date night” during an evening out at a friend’s wedding. She even indulged in alcohol, which is a rare occurrence for the reality babe. “Guess I need it!” she captioned an almost empty glass of wine.

No matter what happens between Kim and Kanye, they’ll always have the cutest kiddos!