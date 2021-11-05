Kanye West (a.k.a. Ye) slammed Saturday Night Live for “making” his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, say she divorced him and revealed he still “wants to be” with her.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” the Donda rapper, 44, said on an episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast, which was released on Thursday, November 4.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together,” Ye added. “I want us to be together.”

Based on Ye’s eyebrows, which he recently shaved off, and his haircut, it appears the interview could have been filmed anywhere between October 18 to October 31, when the look made headlines.

The “Flashing Lights” singer claimed that the media and an unnamed publicist are attempting to drive a wedge between the former couple in the interview.

“They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her — I don’t f—k with her,” Ye said.

During Kim’s gig as host of SNL on October 9, where she met rumored fling Pete Davidson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, poked fun at her famous family, including her estranged husband.

“He’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” Kim praised Kanye. Adding, jokingly, “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing. His personality.”

While the joke seemingly rubbed Ye the wrong way, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, revealed that Kim checked in with the family before signing off on the monologue.

“The things that she said, the jokes she told, were so obviously silly to us as a family that it was just worth mentioning and making fun of,” Kris, 66, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 29. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously. We know how to be in on the joke and have a good time. She ran every joke by every single one of us.”

Kim filed for divorce in February of this year after nearly seven years of marriage, In Touch confirmed at the time. They share four children together, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.