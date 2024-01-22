Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements 2024: Ashley Iaconetti, Jenna Dewan and More Stars Who Are Pregnant
Just weeks into 2024, several stars have already made exciting pregnancy announcements.
Bachelor in Paradise alums Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti confirmed on January 22 that they’re adding to their brood. The reality stars are already parents to a son, Dawson, who turns 2 on January 31. Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan is adding baby No. 3 to the mix, as she announced that she’s pregnant on January 17. It will be the actress’ second child with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.
Keep scrolling through the gallery below to see more stars who announced pregnancies in 2024!
