Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Ashley and Jared announced on January 22 that their son, Dawson, would be becoming a big brother. During the Amazon Live reveal, Ashley opened up about how she’s been handling pregnancy this time around.

“Last time, [when] I was pregnant with Dawson, I had hyperemesis gravidarum, which means that … let me put it this way … I lost three pounds in the first trimester with Dawson,” she shared. “Now I’ve gained 12 pounds. I’m in my last week of the first trimester now. But I’m still throwing up, still sick, still do not want to get out of bed, but absolutely functional. Whereas last time, I was just not. We went to Disney World last week and it was hard, for sure, for me, but I did it. Last time, there would not have been an option.”