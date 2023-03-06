90 Day Fiancé brings love stories from all over the world on screen and while some couples do find their happily ever afters, others aren’t so lucky.

One pair that failed to make their relationship work was Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After initially meeting online and dating long-distance for eight months, Memphis — a single mother of two — made the long trek overseas to Tunisia to meet Hamza in person for the first time. Although they dealt with major obstacles, like a language barrier and trust issues, the pair tied the knot and shortly learned Memphis was pregnant with their first child.

By the time the couple returned for the season 5 tell-all, which was filmed in January 2022, Memphis had given birth to their daughter, Kiori Love Moknii, in October 2021 and Hamza’s CR-1 visa — which allowed him to enter the United States as the spouse of an American citizen — had been approved.

However, by that March, the mom of three scrubbed all photos of her Tunisian husband — seemingly hinting at a split. Weeks later, Hamza’s sister, Rawia Moknii, further ignited rumors when she posted and deleted an alleged text message thread between her and her sister-in-law on Instagram.

“Sister, Hamza does not mind to speak with [sic] your ex-husband but he [feels] jealous when you go alone to his house alone,” Rawia’s alleged message to Memphis read in April 2022.

“Justin is not here,” Memphis allegedly replied. “He is at work and when he gets here I will be leaving. I just can’t leave the children alone.” Adding that Hamza should “be happy” because without Justin she could have not gone to Tunisia, Memphis defended her ex and reiterated that he is a “good guy and good father.”

Weeks later, the Michigan native publicly confirmed her split from Hamza in April 2022. “Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” Memphis wrote alongside a photo of herself using a breast pump. She subtly revealed her relationship status by adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

Following their split, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day alums have been involved in a nasty custody battle over their daughter.

In Touch previously confirmed Hamza and Memphis divorced after less than two years of marriage on October 28, 2022. During the divorce proceedings, it was also revealed Hamza requested a paternity test for his daughter as he alleged that his ex-wife was “having sexual relations with her ex-husband” during their relationship and also believed that the Michigan native was “pregnant prior to being in Tunisia.”

In the ruling, Moknii was ordered to pay child support for Kiori — confirming he is the father.

