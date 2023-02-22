90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii requested a paternity test for daughter, Kiori Love Moknii, amid his divorce from Memphis Smith, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

According to the court documents obtained by In Touch, Moknii, 27, sought to DNA test their daughter on the belief that Smith, 35, was “having sexual relations with her ex-husband” during their relationship and also believed that the Michigan native was “pregnant prior to being in Tunisia.”

In the ruling, Moknii was ordered to pay child support for Kiori — whom the couple welcomed in October 2021 — confirming he is the father.

The news of the paternity test comes four days after In Touch broke the news that Memphis and Hamza’s divorce was finalized on October 28, 2022.

Just one month after the filing, In Touch also exclusively confirmed Memphis filed for bankruptcy. According to the voluntary bankruptcy petition obtained by In Touch, Memphis had no property to use as an asset. As for her chapter 7 bankruptcy statements – which were filed in November 2022 – the TLC personality claimed that she did not have a monthly income. However, in an amended statement, her income was adjusted to $4,282.85 per month.

Memphis and Hamza were introduced on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2021. The couple met and dated long-distance for eight months before the then-mom of two traveled to Tunisia to meet him in person for the first time. After tying the knot just weeks after their initial meeting, the pair learned Memphis was pregnant with their first child — which marked the nurse practitioner’s third baby.

By the time the pair returned for the tell-all, which was filmed in January 2022, Memphis had given birth and Hamza’s CR-1 visa — which allowed him to enter the United States as the spouse of an American citizen — was approved.

Discovery+

However, their happiness was short-lived as after months of breakup speculation, Memphis publicly confirmed her split from Hamza that April.

“Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” she captioned a social media post on April 28, 2022, adding the hashtag, “single mom life.”

Since the split, the couple has been involved in a nasty custody battle over their daughter. The Tunisia native made the first mention of his estrangement from his daughter in June 2022.

“Today is Father’s Day. It would be the first Father’s Day with my daughter, we should be celebrating together,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “I don’t know when I will see her. Every day I miss her. Today should be special but all I can do is patiently wait to see her again.”

Reps for Hamza and Memphis did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Reporting by Nate Grant