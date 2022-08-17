Are they trying to tell us something? 90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno always seemed to have a loving, strong relationship in spite of the family drama that surrounded them. That’s why fans were shocked when In Touch confirmed The Family Chantel stars’ split in July 2022.

The news broke just one month after the couple made their return on season 4 of their hit TLC spinoff. Chantel and Pedro’s story line on season 4 documented a rough patch in their marriage. While they had just achieved several milestones — Chantel graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing and was working in the medical field as a registered nurse, Pedro had left his job at a local warehouse to start his career as a real estate agent and the couple had just purchased their first house together — it seem their relationship had hit at an all-time low.

As the season progressed, Chantel explained that she noticed a change in her relationship with Pedro after they returned to the United States after a 2021 trip to the Dominican Republic. The Jimeno and Everett families have been at odds ever since Pedro and Chantel got married in March 2016. But during the recent family trip, a major confrontation went down between Pedro’s mother, Lidia Jimeno, Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, and Chantel, Chantel’s sister, Winter Everett and Chantel’s mother, Karen Everett, that ended with drinks and glasses being thrown.

During the August 15, 2022, episode, Chantel and Pedro agreed to have a sit-down dinner with Lidia, who works as lawyer, mediating. Chantel explained that she felt Pedro no longer wanted to spend time with her or have a friendship with her, that he complains she doesn’t cook or clean but then has negative feedback for her when she does. Chantel was also upset that Pedro spent all of his time at work and when he wasn’t at work, he was spending time with his female coworkers instead of her — especially a woman named Antonella Barrenechea.

Pedro, on the other hand, complained that Chantel did not want him to progress in life and she did not support him in his new career, and she wasn’t supportive of his goals. He also denied having an inappropriate relationship with Antonella, who is married to a man named Daniel and they share a baby together.

Since the mediation wasn’t going anywhere, Lidia left Chantel and Pedro to figure out their marital issues on their own. “Neither of them were sorry, neither of them wanted to contribute a grain of sand so that things could change,” Lidia said in her confessional. “Seeing that neither of them was willing to make a sacrifice, well, I got up from the table. It appeared that there wasn’t anything more to do.”

Later in the episode, Pedro asked Chantel for a separation, but she insisted that a separation would only make their problems worse. It seems she was right, as In Touch confirmed Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May.

