90 Day Fiancé alum Mark Shoemaker claims that estranged wife Nikki cheated on him in his divorce filing, which was exclusively obtained by In Touch. Under the section for “grounds for divorce,” the TLC star checked off the box for “Adultery — my spouse committed adultery.” In the next section, he checked off, “For these reasons, I request an absolute divorce.”

In Touch reached out to a number that was listed for both Mark and Nikki in the filing, and when he answered, Mark had no comment.

Mark, 64, also noted under the “grounds for divorce” section that the two have apparently settled what could have been many contentious issues. He checked the box for “Mutual Consent,” which reads, “My spouse and I have signed a written settlement agreement that resolves any issues related to alimony, the distribution of property and the care, custody, access and support of minor or dependent child(ren).” The couple do not share any kids of their own.

Mark filed for divorce from Nikki, 25, on March 2, according to a court docket viewed by In Touch. The pair had a prenuptial agreement, which was submitted along with their divorce filing.

Fans first came to know the now-former couple on 90 Day Fiancé season 3 in 2015. At the time, the Maryland native was 58 years old, and she was still a teenager at just 19 years old. The 39-year age gap between Mark and Nikki proved to be one of the largest ever featured on the series.

TLC

Nikki hailed from Cebu City in the Philippines, which coincidentally was where Mark’s first wife and the mother of his four adult children came from has well. Nikki is two years younger than Mark’s youngest daughter, Ellie, which later caused tension in the couple’s relationship.

Following his first divorce, Mark remained single for more than 20 years and raised his four children. After they reached adulthood, Mark met Nikki on an online dating site and planned a trip to the Philippines to meet her in in person. Their chemistry was off the charts, and after just two days of getting to know each other face to face, Mark proposed to her with a zip tie instead of a ring, to which she happily she said “yes.”

Mark applied for a K-1 visa and Nikki soon arrived in Baltimore. The couple wed in 2015 but have remained quite private ever since. They have not appeared on any of 90 Day Fiance’s spinoff shows and do not have social media accounts.