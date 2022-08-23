Legal battle. 90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano is accusing estranged husband Mohamed Abdelhamed of “immigration fraud,” a rep for Yve exclusively tells In Touch.

“Immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez is stepping in to file charges against Mohamed as he is committing immigration fraud,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, exclusively tells In Touch. “Kathleen plans to assist Yve to ensure he does not remain in the U.S. under false pretenses. Mohamed and the woman he has been speaking to have been plotting these allegations since June as a backup plan just in case Yve found out about his many indiscretions.”

The statement continues, “Yve has gone full force and put together an all-woman dream team to help her put a stop to these wild allegations and shine light on the truth. Her team includes Kathleen Martinez (attorney), Teresa Ramirez Angel (paralegal), Cassandria Arnaz-Carlson (advocate), Dominique Enchinton (manager) and Jasmine Haro (agent). We will all be assisting her to not only hold Mohamed responsible for his actions, but to also bring awareness to this kind of immigration fraud as it happens more than you may think.”

However, Mohamed denied his estranged wife’s claims that he committed immigration fraud. “If I really care about the green card, I was closer than ever to the interview when I left, but my safety is more important,” he says in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “And I have no problem to go back to my home country, Egypt.”

Yve’s plans to take legal action against Mohamed, 28, come just one day after In Touch exclusively confirmed that the 90 Day Fiancé stars had split after less than a year of marriage and that the Egypt native had moved out of Yve’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, home. “[Mohamed] and Yve are done but have not filed for divorce,” a source exclusively told In Touch on Monday, August 22.

That same day, In Touch broke the news that Yve, 48, was facing domestic violence charges after an alleged incident with Mohamed. The New Mexico native was charged on August 15 with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, according to court records exclusively obtained by In Touch. She has a bond arraignment hearing scheduled on Tuesday, September 6. A rep for Yve denied Mohamed’s abuse claims.

Aaron Patton/TLC

Just one day prior, they made their last TV appearance as a couple on part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 tell-all. In a segment during the episode, Mohamed addressed his text message cheating scandal and admitted to having inappropriate conversations with other women while married to Yve.

Yve and Mohamed made their TLC debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 9 in April. After meeting in 2019, they started dating and quickly got engaged. Shortly after their engagement, Yve filed for Mohamed’s K-1 visa, which would allow him to legally enter the United States as the fiancé of an American citizen under the condition that they wed within 90 days of his arrival. Mohamed arrived in the states in late 2021 and he and Yve got married in Albuquerque on January 8, 2022.