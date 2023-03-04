An update. 90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed Abdelhamed‘s domestic violence charges against estranged wife Yvette “Yve” Arellano have been dropped, In Touch can confirm.

According to legal records obtained by In Touch, Arellano pleaded not guilty to one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member at a hearing that took place at the Albuquerque Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The prosecutor dismissed the case without prejudice on February 9.

In Touch previously confirmed that Arellano was charged on August 15, 2023, with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member after an alleged incident with Abdelhamed.

The TLC star’s charges followed the Eqypt native’s claims that Arellano attacked him while trying to obtain access to his phone while inside their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Yve and Mohamed’s legal troubles started shortly after their run on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which debuted on TLC in April 2021. While the pair ended the season as a happily wedded couple, their marital bliss ended by the August 2022 tell-all.

In the final scene of the season 9 tell-all, Yve revealed she discovered damaging text messages between Mohamed and other women.

“You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” she said at the end of the episode. “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in. … I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together.”

While Mohamed came clean to the allegations and confirmed he met a girl online, TLC showed the shocking text messages between him and the other women on screen. “I would just keep you in bed for days,” which was followed by a second text that read, “Just kidding lol [sic],” seemingly from the TLC alum. In another message that appeared to be from Mohamed, he wrote, “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”

Courtesy of Discovery+

After Abdelhamed’s infidelity was revealed, In Touch confirmed their split on August 22. That same day, it was also revealed that Arellano was facing battery charges due to an alleged incident with Abdelhamed — to which Yve’s rep refuted the claims and accused her former partner of “immigration fraud.”

“Immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez is stepping in to file charges against Mohamed as he is committing immigration fraud,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, told In Touch one day later. “Kathleen plans to assist Yve to ensure he does not remain in the U.S. under false pretenses. Mohamed and the woman he has been speaking to have been plotting these allegations since June as a backup plan just in case Yve found out about his many indiscretions.”

While charges for immigration fraud weren’t officially filed, Abdelhamed denied claims made by his estranged wife. “If I really care about the green card, I was closer than ever to the interview when I left, but my safety is more important,” he said in an exclusive statement to In Touch that same day. “And I have no problem to go back to my home country, Egypt.”