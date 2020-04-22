No looking back. 90 Day Fiancé star Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is “done” with her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali, despite recently reconnecting as friends three years after their divorce, she tells In Touch exclusively in a new video interview.

“[I’ve] moved on for good,” Danielle, 47, reveals.

While there is no chance of the former flames getting back together, they were able to rekindle a friendship. Danielle explains Mohamed was the one to reach out to her, which was about six months after the last time they spoke.

“Then all of a sudden in February, someone messages me and like, ‘Hi, how are you?’” she says. “We’ve been talking since then. It’s funny. I’ve never dreamed in a million years he would reach out on his own.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alum speculates Mohamed is OK with being friends now because so much time has passed since they parted ways after a particularly nasty split and messy divorce. “Then, with everything that’s happening in the world, I think [he] had a change of heart,” she adds.

The season 2 star says she and Mohamed currently chat “maybe twice a week,” because he has a very busy schedule. “He lives in the truck. He’s training still, so he’s driving with another driver, but he drives eight hours and then the other driver drives eight hours,” Danielle tells In Touch.

Nowadays, they talk about a myriad of topics, including her kids, school and personal life. Mohamed and Danielle also reflect on the people who “interfered” in their relationship, as well as how “the show portrayed him wrong and stuff like that.” The exes even discuss his family members and how they are doing.

So, how do her loved ones feel about them being on good terms post-breakup? “They don’t seem to mind it, because they know that I’m over him,” Danielle reveals.

The former What Now? star says Mohamed is single at the moment, noting “he’s too busy” to get serious with someone right now. As far as if they will be meeting up after the quarantine is over, the Ohio native says that’s not likely.

“I suggested one time he should stop when he’s in Ohio and we can meet up,” Danielle admits. “But it just all depends where he’s at.”