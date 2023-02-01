Bring me my red makeup bag! Few 90 Day Fiancé stars have had more iconic moments than season 4 star Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko). But where is the brunette beauty following her divorce from ex-husband Jorge Nava? Keep reading to see what Anfisa is up to in 2023 and what she’s been doing since her departure from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

What Seasons of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Was Anfisa On?

TLC viewers first met the Moscow, Russia, native on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in August 2016. The pair met on Facebook and after developing a relationship online for four months, the long-distance lovers decided to meet in Spain.

While the California native was immediately smitten, spending over $70,000 on his new relationship as the couple began traveling the world together, his family wasn’t convinced about his future bride.

Discovery+

“I think Jorge is in love with her because she’s beautiful, but we still don’t know her intentions,” his sister Lourdes Nava told producers in an August 2016 episode. In a conversation with her brother, she added, “That girl just wants to come here and just, think that she has her sugar daddy, you know? She’s just marrying you for your money.”

The pair narrowly made it down the aisle in August 2017, with their wedding featured on a season 3 episode.

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Jorge and Anfisa Break Up?

The couple went on to document their rocky relationship on seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The couple ultimately split in March 2020 after Jorge was arrested and found guilty of felony possession of almost 300 pounds of marijuana. The former TLC alums finalized their divorce that December.

While Jorge was serving his two-and-a-half-year sentence, he exclusively told In Touch in April 2020 that he lost 128 pounds during his time in the Arizona correctional facility, and it caused problems in his marriage with Anfisa.

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” he said at the time. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well.”

As for Anfisa, that same month, in her own statement to In Touch, she was “surprised” to hear that he said she “abandoned him” as she stated their issues began prior to his jail sentence.

“Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” the certified personal trainer explained. “However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

What Is 90 Day Fiance’s Anfisa’s Job?

After divorcing Jorge, Anfisa found success in the fitness industry as a bodybuilder and also enrolled in college.

In June 2022, the former reality TV personality revealed she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“In January 2018, I enrolled in community college, thinking, “Let’s see how it goes … I just want to take some classes and get a feel of it, maybe get an Associates degree,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum shared via Instagram at the time, along with a photo of her smiling in a cap and gown. “4.5 years later, I’m graduating with honors with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from one of the top 10 public universities in the U.S.”

Anfisa, who boasts more than 802,000 followers on Instagram, is also a social media influencer as she often partners up with various fitness and wellness brands to promote their products.

Where Is 90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava Now?

After serving a year and eight months behind bars, the former 90 Day Fiancé personality was released early in May 2020.

Jorge found love with Rhoda Blua and the couple went Instagram official in November 2020, just five months after his split from Anfisa. The couple welcomed their daughter, Zara, in April 2021 and welcomed their second child, a son named George, in March 2022.

In July 2022, Jorge and Rhoda tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony.