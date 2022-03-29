Are 90 Day Fiancé alums Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Shoemaker (née Mediano) still together? Showcasing one of the largest age gaps to ever be featured on the hit TLC show, the controversial pair defied the odds and tied the knot back in 2015. The dramatic Season 3 tell-all would prove to be Mark and Nikki’s last TV appearance as it seemingly confirmed many fans’ suspicions that Mark was controlling as a husband. Not happy with how they were depicted, the pair never appeared on any of the franchise’s many spin-offs. Keep scrolling below for an update on where Mark and Nikki stand in 2022.

Mark and Nikki made their debut on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside fan-favorite couple Alexei and Loren Brovarnik. At the time of filming, Mark was 58 years old and his love interest, whom he met on an international dating site, was still a teenager at just 19 years old. During their first meeting in her native country of the Philippines, they had “unbelievable chemistry” — so much that just two days into his trip, Mark got on one knee and proposed to his online girlfriend with a zip tie.

Previously single for 20 years following his first divorce, the father of four chose to take time away from dating to raise his young children. This was also not his first time applying for a K-1 visa, as Nikki hailed from a suburb of Cebu City — which is where coincidentally Mark’s first wife was also from.

The memory of Mark’s former partner wasn’t so distant as Nikki was confronted with photos of her in his bedroom and 90 Day Fiancé fans will remember Mark even buying Nikki the same model car that he had previously purchased for his ex.

While the 39-year age gap was a problem for Mark’s youngest daughter, Nikki was forced to conclude that she may never have kids of her own. Mark carried two non-negotiables in his relationship with Nikki; a detailed prenuptial agreement and being clear in the fact that he didn’t want any more children.

“Nikki, if you were to make an ultimatum to me saying, ‘I have to have children,’ I would say, ‘Nikki, It’s been nice knowing you,'” Mark told his then-fiancée during their time on the TLC flagship series. “But your plan and my plan, don’t – don’t add up.”

Despite the major tension and a prenup that was described as a “terrible agreement” by an attorney, the couple made it down the aisle to successfully complete the K-1 visa process.

Unlike other TLC alums who have used their 15 minutes of fame to turn toward social media influencing, Mark and Nikki remained private since their time on the franchise.

Unfortunately, after nearly seven years of marriage, Mike, 64, filed for divorce from Nikki, 25, on March 2, In Touch exclusively reported at the time. As for the reason for their divorce, Mark checked off the box for “Adultery – my spouse committed adultery” under the section “grounds for divorce,” according to the divorce filing obtained by In Touch.