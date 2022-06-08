From foes to friends? 90 Day Fiancé star Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) reunited with her infamous ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali.

“Look who came to Ohio today,” the mother of three, 48, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 7, alongside a photo with her ex. “We have been through so much and are friends after everything, just shows anything is possible.”

Fellow 90 Day: The Single Life alum, Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, showed her support for her former costar in the comment section. “Love this,” Liz penned. “I love how sweet you guys were together back when I met you. You guys have an amazing friendship.”

It wasn’t always such smooth sailing for the former flames. Danielle and Mohamed made their debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé and documented their short-lived romance for the TLC series after meeting in an online chat room.

Despite the 15-year age difference, Mohamed proposed to his American fiancée via video call after spending a total of two weeks in person together. However, the problems for the couple would begin almost immediately after the Tunisian’s arrival in the United States.

Most of Danielle’s friends and family were suspicious of Mohamed, and he also famously refused to kiss Danielle on their wedding day. Things would get worse for the couple following their nuptials. Mohamed got his green card 14 months after the marriage, and two months later, he left Danielle.

The pair returned for the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which only showcased more drama for the pair. From the beginning, physical contact was a major point of contention, and during the season 1 tell-all, Mohamed insinuated that his former wife had an STD.

“Of course, I’m not going to have sex with someone like Danielle,” he said during the November 2016 episode. “You do not know that nobody will have sex with someone like you!”

However, the pair have since made amends since their dramatic split. While the exes were on bad terms for about two and half years following their break-up, Danielle revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined that her ex randomly reached out to her and the two had since “forgiven each other.”

“I haven’t seen Mohamed in three years. He reached out to me about a month ago and we have been chit-chatting here and there,” the Ohio native explained in the April 2020 episode. She also noted they were starting to “build a friendship.”

The pair also returned for the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff The Single Life. The interaction marked the first time the pair were face to face since their 2017 divorce. Since the split, Mohamed has gone off to become a truck driver while Danielle has pursued a nursing career.