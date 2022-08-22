Dunzo. 90 Day Fiancé stars Yvette “Yve” Arellano and husband Mohamed Abdelhamed have split after less than one year of marriage, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“[Mohamed] and Yve are done but have not filed for divorce,” a source exclusively tells In Touch on Monday, August 22.

Mohamed, 28, has moved out of Yve’s home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is “staying with two friends close by.”

“He has been living with them since August 14,” the insider continues, which is one day before Mohamed pressed domestic violence charges against Yve, 48.

On August 15, Yve was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, according to court records exclusively obtained by In Touch. She has a bond arraignment hearing scheduled on Tuesday, September 6.

In a statement to In Touch, a rep for the New Mexico native responded to the domestic violence charges on her behalf. “The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, exclusively tells In Touch. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

“The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US. Yve was not arrested on 8/15 or any other day,” the statement continues. “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

Aaron Patton/TLC

The TLC star’s charges come just three weeks after Mohamed was involved in a text message cheating scandal with another woman. In July, Instagram blogger Merry Pants shared a series of screenshots of Mohamed’s text message conversations with the mystery woman.

The Egypt native addressed the cheating scandal in a segment that aired via TLC during part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all on Sunday, August 21, where he came clean and admitted to texting other women while married to Yve.

“I met a girl online,” he said. “She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger. Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

Yve broke her silence on her estranged husband’s infidelity during the episode. “You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” the Albuquerque native said of her husband’s infidelity at the end of the episode. “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in.”

Mohamed and Yve made their 90 Day Fiancé debut on season 9 in April. The former couple met and started dating in 2019. Shortly after their engagement, Yve began the paperwork for Mohamed’s K-1 visa which allowed him to legally enter the United States as the fiancé of an American citizen under the condition that they wed within 90 days of his arrival. Yve and Mohamed got married in Albuquerque on January 8, 2022.