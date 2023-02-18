All love. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Memphis Smith and ex-husband Hamza Moknii welcomed a baby girl on October 5, 2021, and we finally know her name. Keep reading for everything we know about their daughter’s name, including the special meaning.

What Is Hamza and Memphis’ Daughter’s Name?

The former couple named their baby girl Kiori Love Moknii, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

What Does Kiori Mean?

The name Kiori has Japanese roots and can have multiple meanings including “rare,” “to desire” and “strong,” according to Names.org.

What Have Memphis and Hamza Said About Their Daughter?

Despite largely keeping their 16-month-old baby girl off social media, the 90 Day Fiancé alum often gush about the joys of being parents.

“I am happy today, very soon I will see my daughter. She is the light of my heart,” the Tunisia native shared via social media in September 2022, amid a brutal custody battle with his ex. “I love America. They have laws to help a parent who wants to see his daughter. It was not easy to be without her. Thank you for all of you who stood by my side. America has a lot of love [sic].”

Courtesy of Hamza Moknii/Instagram

Just one month later, however, Hamza opened up about the pain of missing his daughter’s first birthday.

“Me and my daughter’s birthday are in the same month of October,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories on October 1, 2022. “This will be her first birthday. I don’t know when I will see her. I hope to see my daughter soon. Every day is a day I am missing with her [sic].”

Kiori Love turned 1 on October 5, 2022, and both parents shared sweet tributes to their little one.

“You are going to be a star but you are already the star of my life and you are my heart. Happy 1st birthday my precious daughter,” Hamza wrote, adding that he misses her “bright eyes.”

For her part, the Michigan native took to her Instagram Story to say, “You are loved by so many and we will always be there to love, support and protect you no matter what!”

Are Hamza and Memphis Still Together?

Despite coparenting Kiori, the TLC personalities called it quits on their marriage. In Touch exclusively revealed that Memphis and Hamza’s divorce was finalized in October 2022.

While their custody battle rages on, Hamza is often seen traveling from Chicago to Michigan to visit his only daughter.