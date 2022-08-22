The drama continues. 90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano was charged with domestic violence amid husband Mohamed Abdelhamed’s text cheating scandal, In Touch can exclusively confirm. The couple split shortly after the incident.

Yve, 48, was charged on August 15 with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to court records obtained by In Touch. She has a bond arraignment hearing scheduled on Tuesday, September 6. To get inside details of the claims Mohamed made in his police report, click here.

However, Yve’s rep denied the domestic abuse claims. “The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, exclusively tells In Touch. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

“The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US. Yve was not arrested on 8/15 or any other day,” the statement continues. “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

The charges come just three weeks after Mohamed, 28, was involved in a text message cheating scandal that broke in July. In a series of screenshots shared by Instagram blogger Merry Pants, Mohamed had several inappropriate text message conversations with another woman shortly after he and Yve tied the knot. The Egypt native addressed the cheating scandal in a segment on part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all, which aired on Sunday, August 21, where he admitted to texting other women.

“You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” the Albuquerque native said of her husband’s infidelity at the end of the episode. “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in. … I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together.”

Mohamed then explained his side of the story during a confessional. “I met a girl online,” he said. “She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger. Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

TLC shared screenshots of the text messages during the episode. In one exchange, he appeared to tell another woman, “I would just keep you in bed for days.” He followed up by sending a second text that read, “Just kidding lol [sic].”

Mohamed concluded his confessional by noting that he “wanted to make [the situation] right” by telling the other unidentified women he could no longer talk to them.

“I texted these women and told them, ‘I am a married man. Please stop texting me,’” he claimed before wiping away some tears. “I know I did wrong. I told the same story to my wife and promised her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that.”

Shortly after the episode aired on Discovery+, Yve took to her Instagram Stories to issue a statement on the situation. “Let me be clear. Of course I blame him as well,” the reality star wrote. “First time I get to say anything though. Everyone was demanding I say something [and] finally get to, so just take it as facts … [and] one of these women was still married as well.”

She went on to give more insight into the situation by sharing other quotes via her Instagram Stories. “Queens don’t compete with hoes,” one read. Another said, “And home wreckers, They, these!!!! Plural were both! #desperado.”

“Thank you ladies for sharing your stories of infidelity, heartaches, & pain. Obviously we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn’t a commitment,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories shortly after the tell-all aired on TLC. “There’s lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels. If you don’t be exclusive just say so, so people can make their own informed decisions.”

A rep for Mohamed did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.