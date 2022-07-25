Blindsided. The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett’s reaction to Pedro Jimeno asking for a separation has been revealed.

In a clip for an upcoming episode of the TLC show shared by the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account, Chantel, 31, and Pedro, 30, discussed the status of their marriage.

After noting he mentioned separating in a previous conversation, Pedro said, “I think that was the [smartest] thing that I [said]. Like, things [have] not been good.”

“You’re entitled to do what you think is best. I don’t want it,” Chantel responded. “I feel pathetic because, essentially, I feel like I’ve been begging for affection and begging for attention that I never get. As a woman, it makes me feel pathetic.”

Pedro didn’t like Chantel’s admission and accused her of making “things worse” in their marriage.

While he argued that the separation could strengthen their relationship, Chantel fired back by insisting she doesn’t know any couple that reconciled after splitting up. “How is separating gonna help us?” she asked. “It’s ignoring the problem and drifting further apart.”

However, the Dominican Republic native argued that continuing to live together and fighting every day would not solve their problems.

In a confessional, Pedro recalled the problems in their marriage beginning when he started taking real estate classes. “I [started] to meet people. Go out, studying,” he said. “That’s when things started to change.”

“I need time to know and realize what I want in my life,” he continued. “If we want the relationship to work or not. You know, you need to find your happiness sometimes. Maybe I need to have my own future without you.”

Pedro filed for divorce on May 27, claiming that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The exes’ separation date was listed as April 27.

Both Pedro and Chantel were issued a mutual restraining order at the time of the filing. They are “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell or otherwise disposing or removing from the jurisdiction of the court any property belonging to the parties except in the ordinary course of business, restrained from canceling or changing health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities, including but not limited to electricity, gas, water and telephone,” according to the documents.

On July 7, Chantel filed a response and claimed Pedro had cheated on her during their marriage. The Georgia native cited the reasons for their split as “adultery by the petitioner” as well as “cruel treatment” from him, including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” She also claimed their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Additionally, Chantel later filed a motion to seal her ongoing divorce from estranged Pedro on July 12. In the filing obtained by In Touch, she claimed that he has been receiving “threats at his place of employment and on various social media platforms.”

The reality star added in the documents that the threats “could cause potential harm to not only his ability to work but also his physical [and] personal safety.”