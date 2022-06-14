New look? Fans can’t get over how different Pedro Jimeno‘s mother, Lidia Jimeno, looks after she returned for season 4 of The Family Chantel. Before and after photos of Pedro’s mom surfaced online and many speculated that Lidia’s transformation may be due to plastic surgery.

“She looks very different,” one fan commented on a before and after photo of Lidia posted by an Instagram fan account. “Botched doctors Lydia needs you 🙌🙌,” another follower commented.

However, other fans felt that Lidia’s glow-up is not due to plastic surgery. “I did stare at her lots wondering wtf? [She] looked better last season. Maybe it’s the make-up. 🤷,” an Instagram user wrote. Another added, “I feel like it’s more like a [s–t] ton of makeup mostly. It’s too much lol.”

Viewers were introduced to Lidia during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which was also Pedro and wife Chantel Jimeno (née Everett)’s debut season of the TLC franchise. She immediately started off on the wrong foot with her daughter-in-law, Chantel, and Chantel’s family when she called them “stupid Americans” during a video call with Pedro and Chantel when Pedro told her that Chantel’s parents were pressuring him to sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.

TLC (2)

She went on to star as a supporting character in Pedro and Chantel’s story line on season 2 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The relationship between Lidia, Lidia’s daughter and Pedro’s younger sister, Nicole Jimeno, took a turn for the worse during that season when the Jimeno and Everett families clashed while the Everetts visited the Dominican Republic for Chantel and Pedro’s second wedding in his native country.

Over the years, Chantel and Pedro continued to serve major family drama on seasons 3, and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The volatile family dynamic quickly earned them the title of fan favorites — so much that they went on to star in their very own spinoff, The Family Chantel. Season 1 of The Family Chantel aired in 2019, but season 3 gave fans a closer look into the type of relationship Pedro had with his mother and sister.

Pedro previously revealed that he and Nicole do not have a relationship with their dad and they have not seen their father since they were children. When Pedro traveled to the Dominican Republic and told Nicole and their mom, Lidia, that he wanted to reconnect with and learn more about their dad, he did not receive support from either of them. Many fans felt Nicole and Lidia were cold toward Pedro during his journey to locate their father, Pedro Sr. Other viewers thought that Lidia and Nicole were not understanding of the pain he was struggling with emotionally because he grew up without a father figure.

However, it seems like Pedro and his mother are working slowly on repairing their relationship on season 4 of The Family Chantel, which premiered on June 6. He shared an update on where he and Lidia stand in his confessional that aired on the Monday, June 13 episode.

“A month after the D.R. [trip], me and my mom, we started to talk again. She was sending me random text messages like, ‘How you been,’ ‘How you doing.’ She only tried to check on me most of the time and I tried to respond by [saying] ‘I’m good thanks,’ you know, [like[ everything was back [to] normal but[there was no apology], no nothing,” Pedro said. “They only put the things behind their back [sic].”