Meet the kids! 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins is a proud mom to two daughters, Olivia and Kensley. Keep scrolling to learn about her daughters, find out about their relationships and more.

How Many Children Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins Have?

Molly welcomed her first daughter, Olivia, in 1999. The TLC personality later became a mother of two when she gave birth to Kensley in 2010.

She shares her daughters with different exes and never married either of the fathers of her children.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins Have Close Relationships With Her Daughters?

While Molly doesn’t regularly feature Olivia and Kensley on her social media accounts, the posts she does share always give insight into their close bond.

In December 2022, the trio made funny faces in a video shared via Instagram as they celebrated the holidays. “My crazy fun girls,” the reality star captioned the fun clip. “Happy holidays to you all.”

The Georgia native also praised Olivia for a professional achievement with her company, LiviRae Lingerie, in August 2022. “So very proud of my first love @olivia.wrynn,” Molly wrote via Instagram at the time. “She did her very first buying market in NY this week and made her mark with industry professionals.”

What Happened Between Molly Hopkins’ Ex Kelly Brown and Olivia?

Before Molly and her ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown split in November 2022, he and Olivia were involved in a physical altercation in which he allegedly “choke slammed” her.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” the mother of two’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch in February 2023. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

According to a police report obtained by In Touch that was filed on February 2, 2023, the incident allegedly ​took place at LiviRae Lingerie on November 21, 2022.

“When I arrived on scene, I met with Olivia Hopkins. Olivia stated that on 11/21/2022, she was in the store with her mother, Molly Hopkins, and a Kimberly Tanner. Olivia was working behind the counter when Molly’s boyfriend, Kelly Brown, walked into the store,” Officer D.M. Kolb explained in the police report. “Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her.”

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

The officer continued in the report, ”Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall. Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck.”

“Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective,” the report added.

Kelly denied the altercation with Olivia while issuing an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” he said. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”