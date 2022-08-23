More to the story? 90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed Abdelhamed exclusively tells In Touch what allegedly led to his breakup from estranged wife Yvette “Yve” Arellano, just one day after In Touch exclusively confirmed the season 9 couple’s split.

“I saw text messages between her and another man and that’s why I broke up with Yve,” Mohamed, 28, alleges in an exclusive statement to In Touch, explaining his reasoning for moving out of her home.

However, a rep for Yve, 48, is denying the claims. “The texts he found after he broke into Yve’s apple watch were from someone Yve was looking for protection from as she was scared to go out alone at that point due to Mohomed’s erratic behavior,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, tells In Touch in an exclusive statement in response to his cheating allegations. “Yve wanted this to work but due to Mohammed’s obsessive and controlling behavior, as seen on the show, it was impossible to get through to him.”

On Monday, August 22, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Yve and Mohamed broke up and he had moved out of her Albuquerque, New Mexico, home. Mohamed has been living with friends since August 14, which is just one day before he pressed domestic violence charges against Yve.

Yve was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member on August 15 following an incident with Mohamed at her home, according to court records exclusively obtained by In Touch. Her next hearing is a bond arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, September 6.

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique told In Touch in response to the charges. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

Their split news came just one day after Mohamed admitted to a text message cheating scandal involving another woman during a segment that aired on part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 tell-all on Sunday, August 21. Mohamed shares more insight about what happened between him and the other woman exclusively with In Touch.

“She was a fan at first. She was sending me gifts,” Mohamed reveals of his mystery woman. “It was a very stressful time. Every single day Yve said she would send me to Egypt. I talked to my good friend, every single day I said I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. I trusted her. I asked her for service or help. I thought I could run away from this relationship. I do feel pain.”

When asked if his relationship with the woman was romantic or platonic, Mohamed says, “Not really romantic. She said, ‘Oh, I’ll be your next wife and blah blah.’ I told her we’re just friends. I didn’t understand if [Yve] was with me anymore.”