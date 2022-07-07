It’s over. The Family Chantel stars Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno separated and have filed for divorce after six years of marriage, In Touch confirmed on Thursday, July 7. To find out why Pedro and Chantel split, click here.

Pedro, 30, filed for divorce from Chantel, 31, on May 27, according to online court records obtained by In Touch. A mutual restraining order was also filed.

The news comes after fans watched the 90 Day Fiancé alums’ tumultuous relationship play out during season 4 of the reality spinoff, which premiered in early June. Throughout the season, Pedro accused his wife of being “lazy,” while Chantel had concerns over how close her husband seemed to some of his coworkers after he forged a new career path in real estate.

TLC

Their drama went off screen when Chantel called the Dominican Republic native a “liar” while watching the June 13 episode. During a private confessional, Pedro claimed he invited Chantel to work outings but she refused to go.

“Most of the time, I invite her [and] she say the same thing all the time, ‘I don’t like them, I don’t like spending time with them,’” he explained at the time, which Chantel claimed wasn’t the truth.

For her part, Chantel admitted that she felt her husband “pulling away” before he landed his real estate role and things had gone continued to go downhill. “Since he’s gotten his new job, like, the affection has really stopped, altogether,” she explained to producers during the episode.

Chantel initially thought it was Pedro’s video game habit that kept them apart, but she acknowledged their relationship problems were “deeper.” She added, “It’s not about the game. It’s about him and why he doesn’t want to spend quality time with me.”

Earlier in the episode, Pedro complained to his mother about his spouse, saying she never cleaned, and all the household responsibilities had been falling on him. Chantel also called these statements a “lie” via her Instagram Stories.

The TLC starlet then seemingly clapped back again at Pedro in a since-deleted Instagram Reel. “Cooking after a 12-hour shift at the hospital for a man who doesn’t come home,” the nurse captioned a video of herself making dinner.

Chantel’s friends seemed to rally behind her. 90 Day Fiancé alum Courtney Reardanz commented that the Atlanta native “deserves better.” Besides replying with crying emoji, Chantel gave no other clues about her relationship status at the time.

Viewers met Pedro and Chantel during season 4 of 90DF in 2016. The pair connected because Chantel was looking for a Spanish tutor. After she decided to visit him in the Dominican Republic, where he lived, they fell in love. On her third trip back, he proposed. Chantel and Pedro wed in 2016.