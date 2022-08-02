In it for the long haul! 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava found love with wife Rhoda Blua following his split from ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko. Keep reading to learn about Rhoda, their children and more!

Who Is Rhoda Blua?

Jorge and Rhoda met under unexpected circumstances. The TLC alum was incarcerated in September 2018 after being arrested for felony possession of almost 300 pounds of marijuana in February 2018. His relationship with Anfisa quickly crumbled during his prison sentence. Jorge filed for divorce from his ex in August 2020, and the proceedings were finalized in December of that year.

While he was locked up, he exclusively told In Touch that he lost 128 pounds during his time in the Arizona correctional facility. Apparently, his new look caused issues with Anfisa. “I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” he said at the time. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well.”

Rhoda was someone who noticed the reality star while he was behind bars. In April 2021, Jorge and his new wife released a YouTube video detailing how they got together.

Rhoda revealed that seeing the photo of Jorge from prison led to her looking him up, and she discovered they had “common interests business-wise.” She reached out to him via Instagram direct message, and although she was not expecting a response, the season 4 alum turned out to be “super friendly.” They quickly began FaceTiming and eventually went on their first date in California. The pair began quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was released in August 2020 after serving one year and eight months of his two-year sentence.

How Many Kids Do Jorge Nava and Rhoda Blua Have?

The husband and wife welcomed their daughter, Zara, in April 2021, and the couple admitted having a baby after just a few months together was unexpected.

“We weren’t planning, and we weren’t trying not to be pregnant,” Rhoda recalled.

However, it’s clear the pair love parenting together because they welcomed baby No. 2, a son named George, in March 2022.

“Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast. Rhoda, you and Zara are my world. I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine,” the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star captioned a photo via Instagram in October 2021 while announcing his lady love’s second pregnancy.

What Is Rhoda Blua’s Job?

Rhoda was an aspiring model and actress, but these days she seems focused on her and Jorge’s joint YouTube channel about their growing family.