Moving on. Molly Hopkins dished about her dating life following her divorce from ex-husband, Luis Mendez, while appearing on the new spinoff and limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined on April 27. The TV personality said she has been “talking to someone new” and has just been trying to make the most of her time in isolation.

“Let’s face it, we’re in 2020, who really knows what that means,” the TLC alum, 44, said about her love life, noting how different dating is amid the lockdown. “Someone I’ve been talking to lives in another state. When you’re quarantined, it’s like popcorn party with kids, movies and cupcakes. There’s not been a lot of anything else. I don’t have time for that.”

Molly and Luis finalized their divorce in May 2018 and he went on to remarry five months later on September 19, 2019. While reflecting on their fizzled romance, the Double Divas alum notes they weren’t wed “very long” before things went south. “It didn’t work out,” she said. “I do not talk to him. I have not spoken to him in years.”

“I know that he’s remarried,” the bra expert admitted, sharing her speculations about how the couple ended up together following her split from Luis. “I’m pretty confident the girl was already here and from the Dominican and the family already knew her,” she theorized.

“I think there was probably an arrangement,” Molly added. “I think he knew off the bat what he was going to do. I don’t wish ill will on anybody. I have no desire whatsoever to reach out to him and wouldn’t know where to start, really.”

In recent weeks, Molly has been quarantining with her 9-year-old daughter Kensley. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, her lingerie shop shared with her friend and business partner, Cynthia, is now closed, but they have since found a new way to offer a helpful service.

“When I realized there was a mass shortage and I know how to sew, and get fabrics, and we had some at the shop, we decided we can make masks,” she said.

“When you’re self-employed, you can’t take a check if your business isn’t making any money and it’s been very difficult to bring in sales,” the TV personality confessed. “I was a little scared, but I turned my fear into focus and productivity. I’m putting in 12 to 14 hour days making masks.”

