It’s officially over. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii are divorced after less than two years of marriage, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The couple – who first appeared on the TLC spinoff series during season 5 in December 2021 – have called it quits on their marriage. Their divorce was finalized on October 28, 2022, In Touch can confirm.

The news of their divorce comes amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over their daughter, whom they welcomed in October 2021.

“Today is the HAPPIEST day of my life,” the Tunisia native, 27, shared via Instagram on October 29, 2022, just one day after finalizing their divorce. “I got to see my precious, beautiful sweet baby girl … My short time with her filled me with such joy. I can’t wait to see her again.”

Memphis, 35, and Hamza met on the internet before documenting their international love for TLC. After eight months of chatting online, the Michigan native – who is also mother to two children from previous relationships – traveled to the African country to meet her long-distance love with plans of tying the knot during their first in-person meeting.

Their relationship was off to a rocky start after Memphis found out that Hamza had lied about his age, and Hamza learned that Memphis had spent time with her ex-husband prior to her trip to Tunisia. The pair made it down the aisle, but not before the nurse demanded her fiancé sign a prenuptial agreement.

“Hamza and I love and have grown to trust each other,” Memphis said in a confessional during a March 2022 episode. “But at the end of the day, it is very important for me to be smart in this whole situation. If he decides he doesn’t want to be with me anymore, I don’t feel like he should be entitled to any of my assets, especially because I need to protect my kids.”

Despite seemingly leaving the season 5 tell-all in a solid relationship, split rumors began swirling in March 2022 after Memphis deleted photos of her husband from social media. One month later, the TLC star subtly confirmed their breakup via Instagram alongside a selfie of herself wearing breast pumps.

“Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” she wrote in April 2022, adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

