Bundle of joy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii didn’t work out as a couple, though they did manage to create a beautiful daughter during their whirlwind romance.

After first meeting online, the former couple made their reality TV debut on season 5 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They continued to talk virtually for eight months before Memphis traveled overseas to Tunisia to meet Hamza for the first time in person. They tied the knot just several weeks after their first meeting, with Memphis learning they were expecting their first child together soon after.

In addition to their daughter, who the pair has not revealed the name of, the nurse practitioner has a daughter from a previous relationship and shares a son with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval.

Memphis sparked split rumors in March 2022 when she deleted all of the photos with Hamza from her Instagram feed. She further hinted that they had separated by sharing cryptic messages, including one quote that read, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

The following month, Memphis confirmed the pair split with a hashtag. “Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” the TV personality wrote in April, adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

In September, In Touch confirmed the TLC stars were involved in a nasty custody battle.

“In July 2022, Mr. Moknii’s attorney secured an immediate court order granting Mr. Moknii monitored visits with the couple’s minor child,” a source known to Hamza exclusively told In Touch at the time. “As of today, and per Mr. Moknii’s post, it’s clear he has yet to exercise his visits with the minor.”

Three months later, both Hamza and Memphis celebrated their daughter’s first birthday by sharing sweet tributes to her on October 5th. While Hamzaa did not visit with his daughter on her milestone birthday, he was able to reunite with her on October 29.

“Today is the HAPPIEST day of my life,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories. “I got to see my precious, beautiful sweet baby girl … My short time with her filled me with such joy. I can’t wait to see her again.”

As the custody battle continues, both Memphis and Hamza have shown love for their daughter by posting sweet Instagram photos.

Keep scrolling to see the rare photos of Memphis and Hamza’s daughter.