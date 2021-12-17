Former 90 Day Fiancé stars Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava finalized their divorce as of December 2020, according to a filing obtained by In Touch.

The exes, who famously appeared in season 4 of TLC’s flagship series, are both legally single after appearing “telephonically” to a hearing the date the decree was signed, which fell on December 29 of last year.

Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

Neither Nava, 33, nor Arkhipchenko, 26, must pay alimony post-split. Her married name was restored to her maiden name, Arkhipchenko, during the hearing.

Nava officially filed for divorce from Arkhipchenko back in August 2020. The dad of one submitted the paperwork five months after he revealed his plans to end his marriage following his early release from prison over marijuana-related charges.

Although he was said to be eligible for release no earlier than August 2020, he served only one year and eight months behind bars before becoming a free man last May.

During his time away, Arkhipchenko focused on her fitness and education, becoming a certified personal trainer and bodybuilder while pursuing a degree in college. Meanwhile, Nava worked on his weight loss behind bars, shedding more than 100 pounds through diet and exercise.

Courtesy of Anfisa Arkipchenko/Instagram; Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

While breaking her silence about their split, Arkhipchenko told In Touch exclusively in April 2020 that they were on the verge of a breakup even before his legal troubles. “Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” she clarified. “However, the whole time, I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

Since then, Nava has gone public with new girlfriend Rhoda Blua, with whom he welcomed his first child, Zara, in April 2021. The couple announced they were expecting in November 2020, a few months after becoming Instagram official.

“There’s no love that can match what I have for my family,” the new dad gushed after their baby’s arrival. “I love them more than anything in this world.”

Nava and Blua are now expecting baby No. 2.