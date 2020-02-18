Sticking together. Angela Deem and her rumored husband, Michael Ilesanmi, are still going strong, despite the drama that popped off during part two of season 7’s 90 Day Fiancé tell-all. The TLC alum recently took to Instagram with several photos from the reunion, and she also shared a sweet message about her younger beau.

“To my valentine Michael Ilesanmi who I send all the kisses to from me and your family here in GA. We love you baby and I love you oko mi,” the TV personality, 53, gushed in her caption.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

On Monday, February 17, the second part of the tell-all aired, and the previously filmed special showed just how much their blossoming romance bothered those closest to Michael, 31. This season, the Nigeria native defended his leading lady after one of his friends claimed she is “trashy,” and it led to him falling out with three of his pals.

During the tell-all, his former friends hopped on a Skype call and said they were initially all for Michael’s relationship with Angela, but they noticed some red flags along the way they felt were a cause for concern. It was claimed she “changed” over time, and on top of that, she was accused of having a bad temper. “I hope she doesn’t beat him up,” one of his pals quipped.

After the “trashy” comment was addressed, Angela made sure to let the guys know she didn’t care what they thought about her. “I’m the classiest, trashiest bitch you’ll ever meet … Kiss this white, trashy ass,” the Maury alum said while rising to her feet. The Skype call was ended shortly after, so Angela and Michael agreed to continue taping the special.

TLC

Following the awkward conversation, Michael said he was no longer interested in rebuilding a bond with his friends. He revealed his main priority is to come to America to be with Angela, after his K-1 visa denial.

Based on her latest Valentine’s Day message, it appears they are still in a long-distance relationship at the moment. However, the couple did recently take a big step, as it’s reported they tied the knot in January 2020.

More recently, the reality star took to Instagram to share an obituary for her late mother, Glenda Standridge, and it seemingly confirmed that she and Michael got married as he was referred to as Glenda’s “son-in-law.”

One thing is for certain: these two always keep fans coming back for more!