90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi has reportedly made it to the U.S. to be with wife Angela Deem after six years of long distance. Fans have spotted the TLC couple in Georgia and shared photos online.

A 90 Day Fiancé fan took to Reddit on Monday, December 25, to share a photo of Michael, 32, and Angela, 57, checking out at a Walmart. The picture was allegedly snapped in Georgia, although some commenters believed it was an older photo taken during one of Angela’s visits to Michael in Nigeria. However, one eagle-eyed user pointed out that the Pepsi bottles seen in a nearby refrigerator featured the brand’s new logo that only started appearing in stores this fall.

That wasn’t the only possible proof of Michael’s arrival in the States. Days earlier, on December 22, 90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty took to X with screenshots of an alleged text conversation with a fan who claimed to have run into Angela at a Food Lion. The person shared a photo they took with the reality star, who had her arm around the fan and pointed at the camera.

The fan claimed that Angela said Michael was waiting in the car, so they went to say hello to him. They also claimed that Angela had on a ring and told the fan she and Michael got engaged. When asked if Michael was in the U.S. “for good,” the person responded, “Yea that’s what she said.”

Angela and Michael made their debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. After meeting online, they began a long-distance relationship and documented their first time meeting in person on the show. The couple became a mainstay in the franchise, with appearances on season 3 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC (2)

Angela and Michael have experienced many ups and downs in their relationship, mostly as a result of trust issues brought on by Michael’s cheating. They got married in Nigeria in January 2020, but the couple’s problems were far from over. Michael cheated on Angela again in 2022 with an unidentified woman whom he communicated with via Instagram. Angela shared voice notes from their conversations, which included Michael telling the woman that he loved her and missed her and would be sending her money.

With their marriage on its last leg, Angela and Michael appeared on the inaugural season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was filmed in January and aired from August to October. They joined four other couples on a therapy retreat in one final effort to save their relationship. Angela continued to have trouble trusting Michael, who joined the show virtually via video calls, and accused him of cheating on her again. In a heartfelt therapy session, he apologized to her for his past wrongdoings.

“I know I’ve faulted her, I’ve wronged her, but yet she still [finds] a place in her heart to forgive me and still be with me,” he said. “Baby, I love you so much, you know that. And I’m sorry for everything.”

Though Angela was ready to divorce Michael, even presenting him with the papers at the recommitment ceremony, she ultimately decided to give him another chance.

“I came here thinking that Michael had to do all the work,” Angela said in a confessional. “But I need to work on not getting as angry as I do with my husband and working on our relationship at this couples’ retreat just saved us from divorce.”