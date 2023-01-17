Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown became one of the TLC’s biggest stars when he made his debut on the franchise on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex Rose Vega in 2020, and he has a big net worth to match! Keep scrolling below to find out how much money he makes, his salary and more.

What Is Big Ed’s Net Worth?

Big Ed’s net worth is estimated to be $800,000, according to multiple outlets.

How Does Big Ed Make Money?

Before Big Ed made his reality TV debut, he worked two jobs in the creative field. He had a career as a a professional photographer and his second gig was in interior design. He worked on kitchen designs and remodels at Studio Europa LEICHT in San Diego.

However, it’s unclear if Ed still kept his day jobs after making it big on TV. The last time he mentioned his interior design work on social media was in July 2021, when he showed off the before and after of one of his favorite projects. “The Prieto kitchen redesign, one of my best designs,” he captioned the TikTok.

As for his photography career, Ed hinted that he has retired from the field during a scene where he taught fiancée Liz Woods how to shoot modeling photos on a September 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7.

“I did it for about 18 years and was quite successful, and became kind of, a fashion cover photographer,” Ed said in a confessional. “So I have six photo covers to my name.”

What Is Big Ed’s ’90 Day Fiance’ Salary?

Big Ed has appeared on several seasons of several different 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs: season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with now-ex Rose, as well as seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life. After getting engaged to Liz on season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, they documented their post-engagement bliss and drama on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

While it’s unclear exactly how much Ed made per season, a source previously told Radar Online that the of 90 Day Fiancé cast’s salaries work on a sliding pay scale.

“Before the 90 Days cast makes $500 to $1,000 per episode” each, the insider said. “90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” the source continued. However, returning to the franchise on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will earn the cast a little more cash, but it “doesn’t go up much more,” the insider added.

How Else Does Big Ed Earn a Living?

Big Ed also earns money via his social media platform as an influencer. He has partnered with companies like BoomBod to promote weight loss supplements to his 507,000 followers on Instagram. He also sells merch to fans via Instagram, as well as personalized video message on Memmo and Cameo.