Here comes the bride! It looks like 90 Day Fiancé couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi took their relationship to the next level by getting married. Fans are freaking out after photos of their alleged nuptials leaked online, showing Angela wearing a beautiful white gown and seemingly exchanging vows with her beau.

It’s speculated the account that posted the photos used to belong to Michael, before he switched to a joint account with the Hazelhurst, Georgia native. In the pics, Angela can be seen gazing into her man’s eyes as they hold hands. The TLC alum wore her hair in a styled up ‘do with a long lace veil which draped down her back. Michael was clad in a purple suit for the ceremony that appeared to held in his native country of Nigeria.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Facebook

In the comment section, fans couldn’t help but express their excitement. “OMG finally!! Congratulations I love you two as a couple,” one wrote. “Congratulations,” Darcey Silva’s ex Tom Brooks from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days also replied.

On this week’s episode, which aired on Sunday, January 26, Angela told his family that she would consider having the wedding in Nigeria. After Michael’s K-1 visa got denied, she flew to his native country to visit him and to also go to the embassy to find out why he wasn’t approved. After that, Michael’s family asked Angela if she was open to having the ceremony there, because they wanted the couple to be able to move forward with the other visa option, which is a spousal visa.

If they did get married in Michael’s country, then he can apply for the spousal visa and that would allow the spouse of an American citizen to enter the states legally.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Facebook

As viewers may recall, Angela and Michael have come a long way over the years. Despite the split rumors they faced, the TV personality insisted that she and her beau never actually broke up. Back in 2018, the 90DF alum defended their blossoming romance while explaining why they decided to appear on the hit reality show in the first place.

“I did it for him and me to be together, to be married, and get our life. I love him,” she said. “I’m in love with him. I can move on, but why? We’ve come this far. Me and Michael have been together before any of this and we’re going to make it.”

During this season, Angela and Michael also discussed their hopes to welcome a child in the future. “There can be an issue, we might not have one,” she told his mother during one episode. “But my daughter maybe offered to tote it if I produce a way to conceive the baby.”

It appears they’re one step closer to having the life they always dreamed of!