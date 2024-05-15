Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are finally making their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 and the drama is starting with a bang! The Georgia native accused her husband of “helping women be scammed’ in a heated confrontation.

In a teaser for the Sunday, May 19, episode of the spinoff, Angela, 58, and Michael, 35, faced off as they sat across the table from each other in a tense conversation.

“I’ve had enough of Nigerians scamming my American women. I don’t appreciate [that]. That’s on y’alls chat,” Angela told her husband as she scrolled through his cell phone. In a private confessional, she added, “If I find out Michael’s helping women be scammed, you are no way coming to my country. Period.”

Michael then abruptly stood up from the table and lunged toward the cell phone. As the Nigeria native walked away with the device, Angela yelled, “Get that phone,” as another man attempted to retrieve it from his possession.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

“This is my phone,” Michael said as he pulled it from the unidentified man’s hand. Meanwhile, Angela yelled back, “No, it’s mine!”

Angela and Michael were seemingly in Michael’s native of Nigeria while having the tense faceoff. While the pair were arguing about Michael coming to America, Angela revealed on social media that Michael officially arrived in the States on December 23, 2023, after a years-long immigration process.

However, the drama only followed the couple as Angela reported Michael missing in February, just two months after his arrival.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela told her Instagram followers on February 26, noting that he’d been missing for three days. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing.”

Angela questioned if her husband “played her” to get to America and hinted at her plans to divorce Michael. “But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” the Georgia native continued. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–cking hour.”

That same day, Michael was located after he contacted authorities through a burner phone. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed.

Michael has yet to address the drama but sent a pointed message when he returned to Instagram on May 3 after a two-month hiatus without his wedding ring. Angela and Michael seemingly haven’t reconciled as Angela shared an article titled, “Why Michael Ilesanmi Doesn’t Deserve Sympathy,” one day before his social media return.

“#Truthwillshine,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum captioned the post. In a follow-up comment, she added, “I will say this. It doesn’t matter if truth told we live now we’re ppl applaud the wrong until it them or their family and post that shit.”