90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi returned to social media without wearing his wedding ring, months after drama ignited with his estranged wife, Angela Deem.

“You either get bitter or you get better,” Michael, 35, shared alongside a carousel of selfies via Instagram on Friday, May 3. “You either take what has hurt you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate. It belongs to you.”

In the snaps, the 90 Day Fiancé alum wore a black, blue and white striped shirt, denim jeans and a gold chain as he posed for a mirror picture. Using his left hand take to snap the selfie, his ring finger was noticeably bare of the wedding ring.

Fans were seemingly supportive of Michael’s return to social media, sharing their messages of encouragement in the comment section of the post.

Courtesy of Michael Ilesanmi/Instagram

“Happiness looks good on you! God bless you my African brother!” one user wrote underneath the snap. Meanwhile, another added, “Have the best life, Michael, and don’t let Angela boss you around. BE THE BOSS!”

Michael made headlines in February after he was reported missing by his estranged wife, just two months after he arrived in the United States.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela told fans on February 26, noting that he’d been missing for three days. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing.”

The Georgia native, 58, questioned her marriage with her longtime partner, wondering if Michael “played her” to get to America. She revealed that Michael finally arrived in America on December 22, 2023, after a years-long immigration process.

Courtesy of Michael Ilesanmi/Instagram

“But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins]. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” Angela continued ​while naming other popular franchise stars, adding,” I’m telling you now. I’m not gonna let you f–king come here if you didn’t love me.”

Amid announcing his disappearance, Angela hinted at her plans to divorce Michael, telling her followers she had “three lawyers.” “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–cking hour,” she said.

That same day, Michael was located after he contacted the police through a burner phone. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” blogger John Yates revealed.

Days later, Michael broke his silence in a video shared by Instagram blogger Kiki and Kibbitz but he did not address his disappearance. “Hello, guys, this is Michael. I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I’m not on any social media platform right now,” he explained in the March 1 footage. “I mean, at this moment. When the time comes, I’ll make it official. OK, thank you. And God bless you.”

Angela and Michael seemingly haven’t reconciled. One day before Michael’s social media return, Angela reposted an article on Instagram titled “Whe Michael IIesanmi Doesn’t Deserve Sympathy” on Thursday, May 2.

“#TRUTHWILLSHINE,” she captioned the post. In the comment section, she added more context, writing, “I will say this. It doesn’t matter if truth told we live now we’re ppl applaud the wrong until it them or their family and post that s–t [sic].”

Angela and Michael made their TLC debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018 after initially meeting online. After years of long distance dating, Angela and Michael tied the knot in 2020 in a wedding ceremony in Michael’s native of Nigeria.