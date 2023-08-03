90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem confronted her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, with divorce papers in a teaser for the franchise’s latest show, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In a trailer shared by People on Thursday, August 3, Angela, 57, video called her long-distance husband, Michael, 32, to reveal she was considering ending their marriage. “I do love you, Michael, with all my heart,” she said through tears. “But these are divorce papers.”

In addition to Angela and Michael, the show also stars franchise fan-favorite couples Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

Throughout the show, couples that have “reached their breaking points” will make one final attempt to fix their problems while participating in “a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.” The reality stars will unpack their “issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy” with the help of therapists Dr. Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast.

The clip also teases what viewers can expect to see from the other couples. Jovi, 33, and Yara, 28, admit they’re in a “pretty rocky” place as the Louisiana native claimed they have been “miserable for two and a half years.”

Kalani, 35, told Asuelu, 28, that she went to a lawyer to discuss getting a divorce, while Ed, 58, revealed that this was his “last chance” to work out his problems with Liz, 31.

Angela and Michael made their reality TV debut on 90 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. After meeting online, they documented their first in-person meeting on their debut season. Their relationship caught the attention of fans and they continued to share their love story on season 3 and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, as well as seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Despite facing several ups and downs in their relationship, Angela and Michael got married in January 2020.

While they have always dealt with trust issues, Angela and Michael faced even more conflict during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when she learned he was cheating on her with an unidentified woman.

In Touch broke the news that they called it quits in January following months of split speculation. “Angela and Michael are not together,” a source exclusively revealed. However, the split didn’t last long and In Touch exclusively revealed that the two were back together in March.

Fans will be able to catch up with Angela, Michael and the other couples when 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on TLC on Monday, August 14, at 9 p.m. ET.