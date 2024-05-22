90 Day Fiance's Michael Hints He's Single After Angela Drama

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi continues to spark rumors he split from his wife, Angela Deem.

The TLC personality, 35, shared a pointed message via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 22, seemingly hinting at his new single relationship status.

The Nigeria native shared a video clip titled, “Why are you still single?” In the footage, a man asked himself various questions and answered them. “How are you? Fine. Are you OK? I’m OK,” the man said. “Have you eat? I eat [sic].”

Michael has yet to confirm his relationship status with the Georgia native, 58, since he was reported missing by her in February, just two months after he arrived in the United States. Angela revealed to her followers that Michael had finally arrived in America on December 23, 2023, after their years-long immigration process but said he then suddenly left her home without any personal belongings.

“I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela informed her followers on February 26, mentioning that Michael had been missing for three days. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing.”

Angela questioned if her husband “played her” to get to the States and hinted at plans to divorce him. The pair tied the knot in Nigeria in 2020.

“Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–king hour,” the TLC personality said, noting she had “three lawyers” on retainer.

TLC

On that same day, Michael was found after he contacted authorities using a burner phone. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” blogger John Yates revealed.

Michael has not yet addressed the situation with Angela but did return to social media in May following an almost two-month hiatus. In addition to the indicative Instagram Story, he debuted his first selfie on social media without his wedding ring on May 3.

The couple appears to have not reconciled, as Angela shared a revealing article titled “Why Michael Ilesanmi Doesn’t Deserve Sympathy” the day before his return to social media.

Angela captioned the reposted article with “#Truthwillshine.” In a follow-up comment, she added, “I will say this. It doesn’t matter if the truth is told; we live in a time where people applaud the wrong until it affects them or their family, and then they post that s–t.”

Angela and Michael finally made their 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 debut during the May 19 episode of the spinoff. During the episode, which was filmed prior to his arrival in the United States, fans watched as the couple anxiously prepared for Michael’s visa interview.