Recommit or Split? See Which ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ Couples Called It Quits and Who Stayed Together
The first season of 90 Day: The Last Resort has come to a close. The new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff saw five of the franchise’s couples — Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown — make one last attempt to save their relationships via a couples’ therapy retreat. However, infidelity, communication issues and disagreements over their future led some of the couples to walk away from each other for good. Others worked through their differences and recommitted.
Keep scrolling to see which 90 Day: The Last Resort couples stayed together and which ones split.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5