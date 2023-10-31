Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu, who got married in 2018, came to The Last Resort with infidelity issues. Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her 12 times, including a fall 2022 incident where Asuelu received oral sex from a woman at a bar in Samoa. He gave her a hall pass to kiss someone else, which she used with a man named Dallas Nuez. However, their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex, and she developed feelings for Dallas.

After spending a night with Dallas away from the resort, Kalani told Asuelu she wanted a divorce, and they split. However, they committed to being friends and coparents.